Peter Barron has just been announced as the new Superintendent of the Division by The Board of Trustees of St. Paul School Division.

Mr Barron has spent 39 years as an educator in Alberta including 8 years as a Superintendent with the majority of his experience coming from Elk Island Public Schools where he took on many roles including teaching and principalship.

He later went on to central administration responsibilities at Elk Island Public Schools and a one-year secondment to Alberta Education in National and International Education before accepting the position of Superintendent at Clearview Public Schools, and later at Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools.

Heather Starosielski, Board Chair says they welcome Mr. Barron to the St. Paul Education family and look forward to working with him.

“Mr. Barron was selected from a field of truly outstanding candidates. We believe that Peter’s focus on students, his strong work commitment, his ability to work collaboratively, together with his extensive experience in building partnerships will be an excellent fit for building on the current strengths of St. Paul School Division.”

Mr. Barron holds a Bachelor of Education Degree, an Arts Degree, and a Master of Education degree in Educational Administration and Leadership – all from the University of Alberta. He says it is truly an honor to join the St. Paul Education team.

“I look forward to meeting everyone and learning about the wonderful opportunities we provide our students. I know that we are a unique school division that is inclusive and welcoming. I am an optimistic teacher at heart, and eager to serve the needs of our students.”