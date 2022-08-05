- Advertisement -

Carolina Franke has just been appointed as the new Principal of Aurora Middle School in Lac La Biche for the 2022-2023 school year.

“I feel honoured to step into the role of Principal at Aurora Middle School and look forward to continuing to work with students, staff and families to promote student success and growth,” says Franke.

Franke is taking on the role after being the assistant principal at Aurora Middle School in the previous year. She also served as the division’s Manager of Student Advocacy Counsellors.

Superintendent Rick Cusson says Franke is an empathetic leader who is passionate about supporting students’ academic and mental growth.

“She is committed to building a collaborative culture that provides all stakeholders with opportunities to contribute, and supporting staff with professional development that will enhance learning for students.”

She has also served in a variety of roles at schools in the Lac La Biche area including educational assistant, teacher, counsellor and art therapist.