The Cold Lake Healthcare Centre Emergency Department will be temporary without on-site physician coverage due to an inability to secure physician coverage.

The Cold Lake Healthcare Centre ED will be without on-site physician coverage:

11 p.m. July 25 to 7 a.m. July 26

11 p.m. July 27 to 7 a.m. July 28

11 p.m. July 28 to 7 a.m. July 29

11 p.m. July 29 to 7 a.m. July 30

11 p.m. July 30 to 7 a.m. July 31

11 p.m. July 31 to 7 a.m. August 1

AHS is working to ensure Cold Lake has access to the care they need during this time. If coverage is found, these disruptions may be cancelled.

All nursing staff will remain on-site in the ED providing triage and assessments and will give referrals for patients to alternate EDs in surrounding communities as needed.

Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions.