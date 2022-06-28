- Advertisement -

Everyone can now take a live look at Kinosoo Beach and the Cold Lake Marina thanks to online webcams throughout the city.

The live streams can be accessed through the city’s website here or through Youtube here.

Mayor Craig Copeland says this will eliminate the need to drive to the marina to check out the weather before launching your boat or hauling all the sand toys down to the beach.

“If a family is thinking about heading down to the beach or out to catch some fish, there’s no real way to observe the wind and weather conditions on the lake other than by physically going there and taking a look,” said Mayor Craig Copeland.

Residents and visitors will be able to log onto the livestream and see real-time video feeds showing the marina and the beach

The Cold Lake Marina live cam is installed on the marina building and shows the boat launch, fuel station, windsock, and the entrance from the lake into the boat slip area.

The Kinosoo Beach live cam is situated on the water treatment plant at the south end of the beach, and shows a wide view of Kinosoo Beach, the Cold Lake Splash Park, concession area, basketball court, and 1 Avenue.

The feeds are broadcast live and will be operational 24 hours a day.

Copeland says this is a great resource for the residents and local lake users but also a powerful marketing tool to promote tourism and bring visitors to Cold Lake.

“People who have never been here before can log on day or night, any time of the year to see what’s going on in Cold Lake, whether it’s boating and playing on the beach in the summer, or ice fishing, skating, and Christmas lights on the breakwater in the winter. These cameras will really play a significant role in marketing Cold Lake as a four-season tourism destination.”

The city says the feed will not be recorded by the City.