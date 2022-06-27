- Advertisement -

A man and woman have been arrested after Bonnyville RCMP located a stolen vehicle containing suspected drugs and a firearm.

Bonnyville RCMP found a stolen vehicle within the town of Therien on June 21. A search was conducted and police located a firearm and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

The male 36-year-old Shawn Matthew DEAN has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property;

Careless use of a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a weapon for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of methamphetamine;

Fail to comply with release order.

Following a Judicial Hearing, DEAN was remanded in custody to appear on June 28.

The female 38-year-old Krystal Dawn ABRAHAM has been charged:

Possession of stolen property

Careless use of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of methamphetamine

Fail to comply with release order

Following a Judicial Hearing, ABRAHAM was released with conditions and is also scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

Bonnyville RCMP made the arrests with help from the East District Crime Reduction, Lakeland Crime Reduction, and Police Dog Services.