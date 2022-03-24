Cold Lake is about to see anglers from across the prairies, BC, and even the northern U.S. flock to the city as the annual Cold Lake Fishing Derby is a go.

The 2022 derby will take place on June 18 and 19, with registration and boat checks at the Energy Centre on June 16 and 17.

The event says Cold Lake has some of the best freshwater fishing in western Canada.

All anglers must hold a valid Alberta fishing license and comply with all Alberta fishing regulations to participate in the catch and release event.

New for the 2022 derby, the top 25 anglers will receive a prize; the breakdown is posted below. Over $25,000 in cash prizes will be awarded this year!

1st place – $10,000

2nd place – $7,500

3rd place – $3,500

4th place – $2,000

5th place – $500

6th-25th place – $150

An important note for fishers is that all fish measurements must be submitted using the Angler’s Atlas MyCatch app. For this reason, each participant must have a cell phone with a camera, capable of downloading the app and connecting to the internet to submit fish photos.

No other forms of measurement will be accepted. Future anglers can find Angler’s Atlas in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

Fishers can find the full rules, leaderboard, and tournament information on the app or at www.anglersatlas.com.