Sunday afternoon Morinville RCMP was called to a collision on highway 37 involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Despite first aid efforts, the driver of the motorcycle has succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP Collision Analysts are investigating the scene.

RCMP would like to remind the public that motorcyclists are more vulnerable than other motorists, as they do not have the protection of enclosed vehicles, in addition to being smaller and less visible.

Motorcyclists and drivers alike should remember to watch out for each other and share the road safely.