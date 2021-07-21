The Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority says a fire restriction in the area has been downgraded to a fire advisory.

The BRFA says as of Wednesday in the MD of Bonnyville outside of cities and towns, Summer Village of Bonnyville Beach, Summer Village of Pelican Narrows and Village of Glendon, fire permits that had been handed out will be re-instated.

No new fire permits will be handed out, says the BRFA.

Burn barrels with screens, fire pits, fireworks and safe campfires are also permitted.

Information on fire bans and advisories is available on the province’s official fire ban website.