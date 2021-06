The big winner was announced Sunday as Preston Protz of Lloydminster, who took home the grand prize of $10,000 after reeling in an 84.5-centimeter trout - City of Cold Lake

Anglers were out on Cold Lake this weekend looking to catch some trout and some big bucks as well.

The City hosted its inaugural “Cold Lake Fishing Derby” over the weekend. The big winner was announced Sunday as Preston Protz of Lloydminster, who took home the grand prize of $10,000 after reeling in an 84.5-centimeter trout.

Officials say 1120 fish were caught and recorded this year in total.