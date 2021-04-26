A local business could be recognized on the provincial stage, after making it to the finalist round of the Alberta Business Awards of Distinction 2021.

In a list released last Friday, Elevation Health in Cold Lake has been nominated for an award in the “Health and Wellness” category.

To qualify, businesses not only need to show business acumen & management practices to ensure long-term sustainability but also outstanding achievement and contribution to their community.

Elevation Health is a rehabilitation clinic that features a staff of Massage Therapists, Physiotherapists, and a Personal Trainer

In total, there are 52 finalists in all of the categories. The winners will be decided in a virtual ceremony on June 25th, after being voted on by a panel of judges in the Alberta business community.