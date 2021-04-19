It’s looking as if some roads around the MD of Bonnyville may soon have a different speed limit.

MD council met last week and one item of discussion was speed limits on subdivision roads as well as some other routes.

The MD is currently looking at all subdivision roads (not including arterial roadways) be 40 km/h, reduced from the 50 km/hr they are now. The MD also says Township Road 604, or Pike Road, would be reduced from 80 km/h to 50 km/h.

MD council has asked their administration to make up a map showing where the new restrictions would come into effect.

The MD administration is also making recommendations that other roadways be increased from 80 km/h to 100 km/h, but did not say exactly which roads that may be.