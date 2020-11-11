Residents around the Lakeland and across the country Wednesday came together to remember those who have served and continue to serve. Remembrance Day celebrations had a bit of a different look for some locales around the area.

The Legion in Bonnyville held an outdoor ceremony at their branch to mark the occasion. Other legion branches decided to forgo public ceremonies due to COVID-19-related reasons.

This year marks the 102nd anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended World War 1 as well as the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. According to Veterans Affairs Canada, some 33,200 vets of the Second World War remained in 2019 out of the 1.1 million who served.

Around 42,000 Canadians were killed in the Second World War while 67,000 died in battle in World War 1.