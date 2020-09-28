A Lakeland country music star was shining bright at Sundays’ Canadian Country Music Association awards. Brett Kissel took home three awards including Fans’ Choice, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Other artists taking home hardware include Dallas Smith winning the TD Entertainer Of The Year award and Tenille Townes being named Female Artist of the Year.

The 2020 version of the CCMA awards saw performances broadcast from the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Ontario along with Nashville, Tennesse. The 2021 edition is set to take place in London, Ontario on September 12th.