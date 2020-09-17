Cold Lake dog owners can now access the city’s first off-leash dog park. Located at Imperial Park, just south of the pickleball courts, the park boasts over 45,000 square feet of fenced area for dogs to play, exercise and socialize safely and in a controlled environment.

The park is separated into areas for large and small dogs and includes two staging areas, where owners can remove or attach their dog’s leash before entering or exiting the park.

Signs regarding rules for park use are being installed. Dog owners are required to ensure:

– Dogs are socialized to comfortably interact with other dogs and unfamiliar people in a non-aggressive manner

– Dogs have a valid license

– Dogs have all vaccinations up to date

– Dogs are not “in heat”

– Owners are able to control their dog with verbal commands

– Owners keep their dogs on-leash before entering and after exiting the park

– Owners clean up after their dog. Please bring a plastic doggie bag as they are not currently supplied at the park. The City is

working to provide bags in the near future.

The off-leash dog park was approved in the 2020 Capital Budget and cost approximately $26,000 to build. Future improvements being considered for the park include seating, a walking path and additional lighting.