Mounties in Cold Lake say charges have been laid after a drive-by shooting in the Elizabeth Metis Settlement. Police say on September 6th at around 11:30 p.m. they responded to a report of a home being shot at several times.

Police responded to the area and two suspect vehicles were located. A pursuit began and both vehicles were immobilized after successful deployment of tire deflation devices.

A man attempted to flee the area on foot but was tracked down by RCMP Police Dog Services.

Michael Possberg (36) of no fixed address was charged with seven offences which include:

· Flight from police

· Common nuisance – endanger life

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Obstruct peace officer

· Fail to comply (x2)

Tiara Marten (19) of Cold Lake was charged with flight from police. At the time of her arrest she was wanted in relation to a previous incident.

Dale Cardinal (31) of Cold Lake was charged with flight from police and failing to comply with her probation.

The three accused were released after judicial hearings and are set to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on Sept. 23rd.

Mounties are still investigating and say tips on the incident can be submitted to the Cold Lake detachment or Crime Stoppers.