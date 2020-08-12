Mounties have charged two suspects and named the victim in a recent homicide in Cold Lake. Police say 25-year-old Bryan Collins and a 17-year-old male youth, who cannot be named as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Kevin Evans of Elizabeth Metis Settlement.

Evans was killed on August 9th at a Petro Canada station near Cold Lake.

The RCMP says the two other persons who were detained in relation to the incident were not formally charged. The 2018 Black Nissan Murano mounties were looking for has also been recovered and police say they are not seeking any other suspects.

The area of Bonnie Lake, northeast of Vilna, had been put on containment Monday evening after reports one of the suspects was in the area. Mounties say they took the man into custody early Tuesday morning.

Collins is set to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court via CCTV on August 19th. The youth is set to appear in St. Paul Provincial Youth Court on August 26th.