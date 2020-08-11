The RCMP is saying a suspect has been arrested after an area northeast of Vilna was contained yesterday evening. Mounties say they took the man into custody at around 3 AM Tuesday morning near Highway 28 and Range Road 130 by RCMP Police Dog Services and officers that responded to the area.

The police had contained the Bonnie Lake area Monday night as they searched for a suspect they believe is tied to the recent homicide near Cold Lake.

Mounties have not released any other details like names of the suspects but say four are now in police custody.

“Homeowners in the area around Bonnie Lake northeast of Vilna are no longer asked to remain in their home as it is now safe,” says the mounties.

More details to come when they become available.