Police in Cold Lake have released some more details on a death they’re investigating. Mounties say early Sunday morning they were called out to a report that a male had been shot in the parking lot of the Petro Canada on Highway 28 near the city.

Four suspects left the area and police are looking for a stolen 2018 black Nissan Murano bearing Alberta licence plate BRW 5433 which was last seen on the Cold Lake First Nations Sunday morning.

The investigation continues. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

Mounties say the suspects in the case can be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers.