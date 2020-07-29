Mounties have released some more details about a fatal crash near Cold Lake on Tuesday evening. The RCMP says at 4 PM they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 28 and Highway 55, just south of Cold Lake.

Preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle was travelling northbound on Highway 28 when a southbound truck attempted a left turn at the intersection and a collision occurred.

The 52-year-old male driver of the motorcycle from Cold Lake First Nation was pronounced deceased at the scene. The adult male driver of the truck was not injured.

Cold Lake RCMP along with an RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate.

The name of the deceased will not be released.