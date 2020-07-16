Bonnyville RCMP officers say they’ve arrested and charged a man they believe to be trafficking drugs in the area. Mounties say on Tuesday they pulled over a driver inside of town who they knew to be wanted on a variety of warrants.

The mounties arrested the driver and say during a search they found a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

49-year-old Dennis Budenski faces charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as charges stemming from a 2018 investigation. He’ll make an appearance in St. Paul court on Thursday.