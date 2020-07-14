The Elizabeth Metis Settlement recently took in a large donation of sporting equipment. Mounties from Cold Lake were among the volunteers helping unload about $100,000 worth of equipment given to the community by the Sport Central Association.

Alvina Desjarlais, EMS Community Service Employee, was supported by “K” Division IPS to initiate the application for this equipment. Alvina Desjarlais stated “The biggest impact of this donation is that kids will have the opportunity to participate rather than looking from the sidelines.”

In attendance, James Cardinal, youth leader with “Caring for future Leaders”, expressed excitement with this special delivery “The Baseball and Volleyball equipment is a great contribution for our community youth as there is lots of interest in these sports.” According to Don MacDonald “Sport Central Association’s vision is to ensure no youth miss out on sports due to lack of gear.”

Sport Central provides resources, people, and information to help enable more children across the country to get active and have access to the benefits sports have to offer to human development and health.

“There is nothing better than to invest in the youth and provide a positive outlet for energy, creativity and team building.” States Cold Lake RCMP Cpl. Mackenzie-Plante “The RCMP was very excited to participate in this event.”