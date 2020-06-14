Mounties have laid charges against a second suspect in relation to the death of two men north of Glendon. After consultation with the office of the Crown counsel, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit has arrested and charged 56-year-old Roger Bilodeau with two counts of second-degree murder of 39-year-old Jacob Sansom and 57-year-old Morris Cardinal.

The RCMP says further review of evidence by the Crown that was gathered during the investigation resulted in the man being charged.

He was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing yesterday and will be appearing in St. Paul Provincial Court on June 18th

31-year-old Anthony Michael Bilodeau was previously charged in connection to the two men’s deaths.