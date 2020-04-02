Updated Thursday at 12:15 PM:

Mounties are confirming that 31-year-old Anthony Michael Bilodeau has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 39-year-old Jacob Sansom and 57-year-old uncle Morris Cardinal north of Glendon.

Police say their investigation leads them to believe that at approximately 9:30 PM on March 27th two vehicles came to a stop on a rural road near Glendon. An argument turned violent and the RCMP allege the accused then arrived in a third vehicle and fired several shots at the victims, killing both.

Mounties are saying that Bilodeau did turn himself in later to the Bonnyville police detachment and is due in St. Paul Provincial Court on April 9th via CCTV for his first appearance.

The RCMP say they thank the public for their tips and say their investigation continues into the crime.

