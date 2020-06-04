Mounties in Bonnyville say a search of a motel room in town has turned up methamphetamine. On June 2nd the Bonnyville RCMP General Investigation Section, along with Bonnyville Detachment members and the Eastern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on a motel room at an unnamed motel in the community.

Police say in excess of 46 grams of Methamphetamine was seized, along with over $800 in Canadian Currency, and paraphernalia the say is consistent with drug trafficking.

A 38-year-old suspect from Elk Point was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking among other offences.

A 63-year-old man and 46-year-old woman from Kehewin were also charged with possession of methamphetamine in relation to the search.