For the second day in a row, there has been no change to the number of COVID-19 cases in the Alberta Health Services North zone. There remain 228 cases, with 17 hospitalized and two in the ICU.

In the Lakeland, there have again been no changes to the status of cases.

Across Alberta, another 72 cases have been reported, bringing the total to 6,587. Of those, nearly 82 per cent have recovered, and 60 people are in hospital, with eight in intensive care.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 209,317 test have been done in the province. Over the last 24 hours, 4,594 were completed.