Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Lakeland remained unchanged but there were positive signs announced. Alberta Health Services updated its online stats map and reported that three patients with the virus in the City of Cold Lake had recovered and there were no other active cases in the city.

The entire MD of Bonnyville outside of the city is still dealing with 4 active cases while three others are said to have recovered. St. Paul is still reporting 0 cases.

Overall, there was a big decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta, with 25 additional cases confirmed over the past 24 hours. No context for the drop has been given, as there was no formal update from the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Two more deaths were confirmed across the province Tuesday, bringing the total to 26. The number of recovered cases has increased from 361 to 447. 67,117 tests have been done in Alberta.

With files from MyGrandePrairieNow.com