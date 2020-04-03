Alberta has recorded five more COVID-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours, including a person in their 20s in Edmonton, bringing the provincial total to 18.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says between Thursday and Friday 107 new positive cases were also confirmed, bringing the provincial total to 1,075.

There are currently 57 confirmed cases in the AHS North Zone. Bonnyville also has another confirmed case, bringing its total to 5. Cold Lake is still sitting at 2 confirmed cases while St. Paul has 0, says the AHS online COVID map.

Hinshaw says more than 4,000 tests were processed in the 24 hours between Thursday and Friday, which is among the highest numbers to date provincially. In all, 60,000 tests have been processed since the pandemic began.

Dr. Hinshaw adds 196 people have recovered from the virus.