Arfmann sentenced to life over BC constable death
Arfmann had at one time lived in Ashmont and was said by those who knew him to have sold his house there in 2016 - File Photo
A man who once lived near Ashmont has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in the shooting death of a British Columbia police officer. Oscar Arfmann was found guilty in the death of Abbotsford policeman John Davidson back in October of 2019.
Sentencing was handed down Monday in a New Westminister courtroom. A hearing had been set to determine Arfmann’s mental fitness in January, but a judge rejected that idea and upheld the mandatory punishment for first-degree murder. Davidson was shot in a shopping centre parking lot after responding to a complaint about a stolen vehicle in 2017.
Arfmann was said to have sold his home near Ashmont and moved to BC around 2016.