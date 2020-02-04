Arfmann had at one time lived in Ashmont and was said by those who knew him to have sold his house there in 2016 - File Photo

A man who once lived near Ashmont has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in the shooting death of a British Columbia police officer. Oscar Arfmann was found guilty in the death of Abbotsford policeman John Davidson back in October of 2019.

Sentencing was handed down Monday in a New Westminister courtroom. A hearing had been set to determine Arfmann’s mental fitness in January, but a judge rejected that idea and upheld the mandatory punishment for first-degree murder. Davidson was shot in a shopping centre parking lot after responding to a complaint about a stolen vehicle in 2017.

Arfmann was said to have sold his home near Ashmont and moved to BC around 2016.