Photo: Erica Fisher

Police in Elk Point are still investigating the circumstances of a crash on Highway 897 that left one Frog Lake woman dead. It happened early Sunday evening.

Mounties say a preliminary study suggests a lone SUV was headed north on the highway near Township Road 562 when it veered off the road and rolled several times in the ditch.

A 56-year-old woman who was riding as a passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Elk Point RCMP along with a RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased woman.