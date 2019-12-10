The Moose Lake Watershed Society is hosting "What the Flux", an analysis of the results featuring Dr. John Holz of HAB Aquatic Solutions on December 17th - Facebook

Information from samples taken from the bottom of Moose Lake will be unveiled soon. The Moose Lake Watershed Society is hosting “What the Flux”, an analysis of the results featuring Dr. John Holz of HAB Aquatic Solutions on December 17th.

MLWS Chair Kellie Nichiporik says the samples will reveal some answers to questions when it comes to the health of the lake.

“How much phosphorus, what we can anticipate will be released from the bottom and also what really drives the algae blooms on the lake.”

Algae blooms on the lake have been a cantankerous issue with some homeowners near the water saying the blooms are getting worse.

The discussion begins in the Centennial Centre theatre room at 7:30 PM. It is free to attend.