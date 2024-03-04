St. Paul county as unveiled plans for a major infrastructure project aimed at upgrading water distribution and wastewater collection systems in Ashmont, Mallaig as well as the water distribution system serving Lottie Lake. The proposed project, estimated to cost $23 million, seeks to address the aging infrastructure in these rural hamlets.

Deputy Reeve Maxine Fodness emphasized the urgent need for replacement during a series of open houses held across the affected areas. However, she acknowledged the funding challenge, stating that reliance solely on residents for funding is not feasible.

Golnaz Azimi, a consultant for the county, outlined the project’s cost breakdown, highlighting the reliance on general tax revenue for a portion of the expenses. Nonetheless, significant funding would need to be secured externally to cover the remaining costs.

Residents were concerned about potential financial burdens, particularly due to recent utility bill increases. Fodness assured them of the county’s commitment to exploring provincial grants and other funding avenues to mitigate costs.

With approximately 80 attendees participating in the open houses, community engagement underscores the importance of the proposed infrastructure overhaul. St. Paul county remains dedicated to securing funding and ensuring the long-term sustainability of water and wastewater systems crucial to these rural communities.