The 2024 Bonnyville RCMP Community Engagement initiative has wrapped up, with residents from various areas participating to voice their policing concerns directly to the Detachment Commander S/Sgt. Sarah Parke.

One notable concern highlighted the need for additional patrols at a particularly hazardous intersection, where improper lane use poses significant risks to motorists. This concern resonated with many residents, emphasizing the importance of enforcing traffic safety measures to prevent accidents.

Another pressing issue brought to light was the presence of an unhoused population, many of whom suffer from addiction and mental health issues, leading to concerns about rising violence within the community. While addressing these complex societal issues falls beyond the RCMP’s jurisdiction, they emphasized the importance of community support services and legislative measures to tackle these challenges effectively.

Theft of motor vehicles in the Lakeland area was also a topic of discussion, prompting discussions on preventative measures such as Operation Cold Start and the use of RCMP bait vehicles to deter criminal activity. Additionally, concerns about rising car insurance rates due to vehicle thefts underscored the need for community safety measures and enhanced law enforcement efforts.

In response, the RCMP reiterated the importance of community involvement in crime prevention, urging residents to adopt responsible vehicle ownership practices to mitigate the theft risk. While committed to addressing concerns, factors like detachment size and insurance rates fall outside the RCMP’s jurisdiction.

Overall, the engagement provided a valuable opportunity for dialogue between residents and law enforcement, highlighting ongoing efforts to ensure community safety in Bonnyville and surrounding areas. Residents are encouraged to continue engaging with the RCMP to address policing concerns and contribute to building a safer community.