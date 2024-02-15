On February 2, the Bonnyville RCMP, in partnership with the Alberta RCMP’s Community Safety and Well-Being Branch, organized an auto theft awareness meeting at the Bonnyville and District Centennial Centre. The event aimed to engage the community in discussions about protecting their property and reducing vehicle thefts.

Residents received valuable insights from the RCMP on steps they can take to safeguard their vehicles. Additionally, steering wheel locking devices and RFID blocking pouches were distributed to assist residents in securing their vehicles effectively.

Auto theft remains a significant issue in Alberta, with pickup trucks being the most targeted vehicle. According to St/Sgt. Luke Halvorson of the Alberta RCMP Community Safety and Wellbeing Branch, there were 8,000 reports of auto thefts across the province last year alone, many of which could have been prevented by implementing simple safety measures.

The Alberta RCMP provided the following tips to help ensure vehicle safety.

- Advertisement -

Always lock your vehicle’s doors, especially when it’s running.

Never leave keys in an unattended vehicle.

Utilize steering wheel clubs as a deterrent against theft.

Remove valuables from your vehicle or store them out of sight.

Keep your garage locked and avoid storing garage door openers in your vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas where your vehicle is visible or consider installing a vehicle tracking system.

S/Sgt. Sarah Parke of the Bonnyville RCMP highlighted the local impact, revealing that since January 2023, there have been 190 instances of vehicle theft and 73 instances of theft from vehicles. By engaging with the community and providing resources, the RCMP aims to significantly reduce these numbers.

This event represents part of an ongoing effort by the RCMP to raise public awareness about vehicle safety in Alberta. For more information on preventing vehicle theft, residents are encouraged to follow the RCMP on Facebook at RCMPinAlberta and X at RCMPAlberta and use #JoinTheClub.