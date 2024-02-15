At a recent Public Works meeting on January 30, a group of concerned residents called Wind Concerns addressed the County of St. Paul council regarding their apprehensions about the proposed Northern Valley Wind Project. More than 20 people attended the delegation, with Mark Mallett speaking on behalf of the group.

Elemental Energy, a Vancouver-based company, has proposed a 75-megawatt wind power facility in the Northern Valley, located 15 minutes south of Elk Point.

Mallett expressed concerns about the potential health effects of wind turbines, citing discussions with an expert on vibroacoustic disease. He emphasized the groups’ opposition to what they perceive as part of a human experiment and stressed the importance of the municipality’s voice in such matters.

Mallett referenced the Foothills Solar Project, which the Alberta Utilities Commission rejected last year due to concerns raised by Foothills County, suggesting that the AUC does consider municipal input.

Following discussions, Wind Concerns presented proposed bylaws, including restrictions on where industrial wind turbines can be erected and setbacks from residences, businesses, and environmentally sensitive areas. They also proposed bylaws related to landfill disposal of turbine components and site reclamation.

Deputy Reeve Maxine Fodness inquired about the feasibility of passing these bylaws. County of St. Paul CAO Jason Wallsmith indicated that most could be included within the municipality’s existing Land Use Bylaw.

Mallett urged expedited consideration of the proposed bylaws, emphasizing their scientific basis and similarity to existing municipal regulations in Canada and the United States. Wallsmith explained the procedural steps required for amending the LUB, including a public hearing, indicating that changes might not be reflected.

The delegation was accepted as information, indicating that the council will further deliberate.