St. Paul RCMP launches investigation into $10,000 damage, theft at a county site

By Kiyah Smyl

McRae Area – St. Paul RCMP is currently investigating extensive damage and the theft of construction equipment belonging to the County of St. Paul.

The alleged crime occurred near the intersection of Highway 866 and Township Road 622 on December 15. The stolen items included crucial equipment batteries, a heater, and significant damage to the machinery. The estimated cost for repair and replacement exceeded a staggering $10,000.

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance, urging anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or possesses information about this incident to contact their local RCMP Detachment promptly. For those wishing to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be reached.

