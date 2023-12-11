The provincial government rejected an amendment that would make its referendum results on exiting the Canada Pension Plan binding

The United Conservative government used its majority to vote down the New Democratic Party’s amendment to Bill 2 that aimed to enforce adherence to referendum outcomes.

Finance Minister Nate Horner dismissed the amendment as “vague, confusing, and repetitive,” and reiterated the government’s commitment to respecting Albertans’ choices in a referendum, without limiting future government decisions

Another voted-down NDP amendment aimed to dedicate income from the proposed Alberta pension plan to prevent diversion for political projects. The UCP bill would mandate the investment of funds transferred from the CPP into an Alberta pension plan but does not address the fate of income generated from the plan.

As the legislative proceedings advance to the committee of the whole stage before potential final reading. The opposition intending to vote against the bill, introduces amendments to address perceived shortcomings.

Faced with a potential filibuster, Government House Leader Joseph Schow swiftly passed a motion imposing a one-hour time limit on future debates over amendments.

The pension debate originated from Premier Smith’s call for consultations based on a government report suggesting Alberta’s entitlement to 53 per cent f the entire CPP fund. Critics question this calculation and the federal government warns of potential risks to CPP stability if Alberta were to withdraw.