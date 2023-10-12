Update: RCMP has reported Theresa Kathleen Coutre has been located safe; officers continue to search for Jackson Shelby. Shelby is wanted for kidnapping, and Mounties continue to consider him armed and dangerous; the public is advised to call 911 and not to approach him if they see him.

Anyone with information about where Shelby is located is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or Crime Stoppers.

St. Paul RCMP are asking for help in an investigation into a possible abduction of a 26-year-old woman.

Officials responded to a report of threats with a firearm at a residence at Goodfish Lake on Oct. 10, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. but found signs that the home occupant Theresa Kathleen Coutre, was taken against her will and was missing.

- Advertisement -

An investigation was launched and is still on going but RCMP believe that Coutre was forcefully taken from the residence by 33-year-old Goodfish Lake resident Shelby Jackson. Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been dispatched to the community to assist with the investigation.

The public is being asked for assistance in locating Theresa Coutre who is described as having a medium complexion with black hair, brown eyes, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 134 pounds.

Additionally, RCMP are also trying to locate the suspect Shelby Jackson who is described as having a medium complexion with black hair with brown eyes, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 230 pounds. Shelby Jackson is considered armed and dangerous, and police say if the public sees him to call 911 immediately.

Both Coutre and Jackson have ties in Eastern Alberta, Fort McMurray, Edmonton and Lethbridge.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Thresa Coutre or Shelby Jackson, you are asked to 911 immediately.