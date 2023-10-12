Leanne Jordison, a Kindergarten teacher at Duclos School in Bonnyville, has been selected as a recipient of this year’s Prime Minister’s Awards for Teaching Excellence.

The awards recognize exceptional elementary and secondary school teachers for their remarkable achievements in education and their commitment to preparing youth for a digital and innovation-based economy. Duclos School Principal Jody Centazzo, as part of Mrs. Jordison’s nomination package, says Leanne’s drive and ability to reach each of her students and bring the best out of them is exemplary.

“Her efforts and leadership towards meeting division and school goals have been invaluable through the years of mentorship she has provided to teachers and support staff. We need more teachers like Leanne who put in everything it takes, each and every day, no matter what.”

Since their creation in 1994, the Prime Minister’s Awards have honoured more than 2,100 outstanding Canadian educators.