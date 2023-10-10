Portage College has received $900,000 from the Alberta government to modernize classrooms and improve students’ learning experiences.

Alberta’s government is also reinstating the steamfitter-pipefitter program at Portage College for the 2024-25 academic year.

The classroom upgrades and the return of the steamfitter-pipefitter program at Portage College will look to improve the student experience and meet the needs for skilled workers. Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Advanced Education says this will also benefit the local economy as students graduate and use their talents to continue building strong and prosperous communities.

“Investing in local communities encourages students to stay close to home to develop the skills, knowledge, and competencies they need for the most in-demand jobs.”

The steamfitter-pipefitter is one of the fastest-growing apprenticeship programs in northeastern Alberta with the four-year program hosting 32 apprentices per year.

Nancy Broadbent, president and CEO, Portage College says they hope to meet the demand for much-needed paramedics and trades professionals in the region.

“Modernizing our classrooms will help ensure our students have an excellent learning experience at Portage College. We’re thankful to the Government of Alberta, Minister Sawhney, and Advanced Education for their support.”

In the government of Alberta`s 2023 budget, Portage College was given $875,000 to create 96 seats in the paramedicine program and $319,846 to support apprenticeship programs.