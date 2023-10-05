One house has been lost in a residential fire and a Gofundme has been created to help the residents.

Bonnyville Reginal Fire Authority responded to the fire at 3:00 P.M. on October 2 near township 633 and Range Road 435. When crews got to the scene they found the residence completely taken by the flames. Firefighting efforts were taken and backup was requested.

The home has been labeled as a complete loss but no one was hurt in the blaze.

Later a GoFundMe page was set up to help Cindy-Lynn Stepanick and her father Reg Macdonald recover. The pair have been a part of Cold Lake for many years and have lost everything. The page`s goal has been set at ten thousand dollars and has almost crossed the halfway point as of Oct. 4th.

- Advertisement -

Jamie, the organizer of this fundraiser says Cindy-Lynn is the type of person who would bend over backwards to help anyone in need without expecting anything in return.

“I consider her my mom and I would do anything to help her and her dad get back on their feet. They are amazing people and any bit of help would be greatly appreciated.“

The fundraising page can be found here.