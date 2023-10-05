Two Lakeland College interior design technology students claimed first and second place in this year’s National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) prestigious student design competition.

Tiarra Dyck, Class of 2023, placed first in the kitchen competition while Hannah Tataryn ranked second. The two winners needed to design a kitchen that was aesthetically pleasing and functional in the home of a fictional married couple with two children. Dyck says winning felt surreal.

“I really put all my effort into the kitchen, and it’s just crazy that I won. I still can’t believe it.”

Tiarra Dyck received a $5,000 USD scholarship while Hannah Tataryn was awarded $2,500 USD as well as a trip to the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show Expo in Las Vegas.

This is the 18th year that Lakeland students have been recognized by the NKBA. Tataryn says they were shocked to see the email about the NKBA Student Competition.

“I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I ran outside and read it again and called my family immediately, jumping up and down and telling them the news. I am beyond grateful and excited!”

Dyck and Tataryn’s upcoming itinerary includes:

Complimentary registration and tickets to the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2024 Expo in Las Vegas

Admission to the 2024 Design Awards Ceremony at KBIS

Airfare and hotel accommodations for KBIS

Round trip airfare and three nights hotel accommodations.

Winning design featured in Kitchen and Bath Business (KBB) Magazine

Earlier this summer, Lakeland also received the Excellence in Education Award from the NKBA. Lakeland College’s dean of trades Dave King says they are so proud of Tiarra and Hannah.

“To receive recognition from a prestigious association like the NKBA is a huge honour, recognizing our students’ hard work and dedication.“

Hannah Tataryn also received the Governor General’s medal for the Vermilion campus in July.