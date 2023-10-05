Cold Lake has claimed first place in Communities in Bloom nationally.

Communities across Canada were judged and marked on general community appearance, environmental action, heritage conservation, tree management, landscape, as well as plant and floral displays.

Cold Lake`s Kinosoo Beach Enhancement Project was awarded with a “Five Blooms – Silver” rating, putting it in first place for areas with less than 20,000 population. The judges not only looked at municipal efforts in floral displays, but also community partnerships with industry, businesses, and third-party initiatives such as community gardens. Cold Lake`s Mayor Craig Copeland says he is very proud of the staff and community.

“The work that is put into making our city stand out is a year-round effort, and this put us on the map of beautiful and sustainable places to see.”

Cold Lake was up against three other short-listed municipalities: Chipman, NB, Provost, AB, and Wolseley, SK. The award was accepted by a representative from the City of Cold Lake Parks staff and Councillor Vicky Lefebvre at a ceremony in Fort McMurray on Sept. 29.