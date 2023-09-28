Bonnyville Council was presented with many funding requests during Special Council Meetings in September for the upcoming budget in 2024.

Every year organizations that ask for funding from the town are required to come to the town as a delegation to report on what the request is for and how it will be used. The town of Bonnyville mayor Elisa Brosseau says all the presentations went great and they will help form the budget for next year in November.

“We will take a look at the full picture thinking we have all these organizations and this is their full ask, does it fit in our budget, where are we going to trim if needed? All of those questions.“

Brosseau says she looks at the presentations with excitement seeing what will be happening in the community next year.

“To have them come and talk to us about what they are and will be doing, I always find it exciting.“

During the Sept. 18 Special Council Meeting the following clubs gave their requests:

The Bonnyville Curling Club requested $30,000

Bonnyville Friendship Centre asked for $35,400

Bonnyville Municipal Library requested $140,723

Riverland Recreational Trail Society request was $1,932

Clayton Bellamy Foundation for the Arts requested $50,000

During the Sept. 25 Special Council Meeting more requests were made:

4 Wing Cold Lake requesting $25,000,

Bonnyville Health Foundation’s ask came in at $6,500,

Bonnyville Jr. A Pontiacs requested $17,600,

Community Futures Lakeland requested roughly $20,900,

Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Alberta requested $9,000,

Stepping Stones Crisis Society had a first time ask of $550,000,

A $12,000 request came from the Bonnyville Amateur Football Association,

The Bonnyville Historical Society requested $30,000,

The Bonnyville Primary Care Network requested $75,000.

The last Special Council Meeting on Sept. 26 had requests from: