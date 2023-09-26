Elk Point RCMP is still searching for a missing 5-year-old male, Jager Cross-Memnook, and is asking the public for help in the search.

Jager Cross-Memnook was last seen in his residence on Frog Lake First Nation at approximately 2:30 p.m. on September 25, 2023.

The 5-year-old kid is 3’6” weighing about 60 lbs with red hair, a pale complexion, and is nonverbal. Jager was last seen wearing a light blue Nike sweater and Paw Patrol pajama bottoms.

The police sent out the missing persons report yesterday and now teams from Bonnyville, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche, and more than 100 members of the public have joined in the search. An Edmonton Police Service Air 1 helicopter, an Alberta RCMP Air Services helicopter, and the Alberta RCMP Police Dog Services have also been deployed.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jager is asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP Detachment at 780-724-3964. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.