Two bus safety presentations took place last week for the Kindergarten classes at Lakeland Catholic School Division.

The schools invited Safely on Board to speak to the kids about bus safety and an in-class presentation. Students were taken outside to participate in an emergency evacuation among other activities. Lakeland Catholic School Division says for some of these students, this is their first time on a school bus, and it can be a very exciting experience.

“Presenters use stories, toys, games, and props to engage students in learning. Once students have completed the in-class portion, they take their learning outside where they have the opportunity to apply it on a real school bus.

This allows students to connect what they have learned in the classroom during the presentation to a real-life scenario. They are shown how to properly get on and off of the bus, how to sit in their seats safely, where the emergency exits are, and how to exit the bus from the rear emergency door.“

Lakeland Catholic School Division says parents should talk about bus safety with their children, answer their questions, and remind them we all have an important role to play when it comes to safety.

The schools that got the presentations include Holy Cross Elementary, St. Dominic Elementary, École Notre Dame Elementary, Light of Christ Catholic School, and Holy Family Catholic School.