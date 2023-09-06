Brett Kissel is coming to The Lakeland during his The Compass Tour with General tickets going on sale Friday September 8th at 10am.

The hometown artist is stopping in Bonnyville at the C2 on Saturday, Dec 16th.

The Compass Project is a four-part album that showcases various themes with the first album (South Album) showing Kissel’s JUNO Award-winning style of country music including the lead track ‘Never Have I Ever.’

Then, during the spring the East Album was released with acoustic songs inspired by a love of Canada’s east coast. The West Album is expected later this Fall and the four-part project wraps up with the North Album near the end of the year.

Brett Kissel has a special deal for Country 99 and will talk with Krystina on Thursday morning September 7th. Country 99 is partnering with Invictus Entertainment for Brett Kissel’s Compass Tour and will be giving a special Country 99 presale code.

Anyone can use the code on Thursday, Sept. 7th ONLY between 10am-10pm if they want early access to tickets.

Kissel’s website brettkissel.com has a full list of all the tour dates with more to come.