Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsCrimeOne person has died and another is in hospital after single vehicle...
FeaturedNewsCrime

One person has died and another is in hospital after single vehicle collision

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Scott Rodgerson for unsplash.com)

A 55-year-old passenger has died from her injuries as a result of a single vehicle collision on Highway 28 on Sept. 3. 

Bonnyville RCMP responded to the single vehicle collision on Highway 28 near Township Road 603, southwest of Bonnyville. 

A 55-year-old passenger, a resident of Bonnyville, succumbed to her injuries as a result of the collision. The 44-year-old female driver, a resident of Bonnyville, sustained serious injuries and remains at an Edmonton hospital. 

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist attended the scene and the cause of the collision is still under investigation. 

- Advertisement -

RCMP have given their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News