Bonnyville RCMP charged three people with violation tickets under the Gaming Liquor & Cannabis Act last week.

On Aug. 28th at 5:00 PM police received a report of a man in a grocery store parking lot trying door handles, panhandling, and disturbing customers. Members attended and found the suspect who was intoxicated. The 36-year-old male from Bonnyville was arrested and held in custody until he was sober. He was issued a violation ticket under the Gaming Liquor & Cannabis Act.

On Aug. 29th at 8:30 PM the Bonnyville RCMP were called to tend to an intoxicated male passed out on the ground outside a local convenience store. Members attended and arrested the 70-year-old male from Kehewin and held him until sober. When released he was issued a violation ticket under the Gaming Liquor & Cannabis Act.

On August 30th at 1:30 AM, RCMP was called to a local hotel where the staff were reporting an intoxicated male had passed out in front of the hotel. A member attended and located the 32-year-old male from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. He was issued a violation ticket under the Gaming Liquor & Cannabis Act.