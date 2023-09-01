The Feast at the Beach festival is set to begin.

The Cold Lake Chamber of Commerce is happy to bring the festivities back with food, music, and fun all on the Beach. This year will see Duane Steel headline the event with Chris Buck closing the show Saturday night. This year will also see fireworks set off on Saturday night and will persist rain or shine.

The event is cashless with debit, credit, or feast cards being accepted. Cold Lake transit will be taking an altered route while the event is ongoing free of charge. All the food options can be found here.

It runs from 2:00-7:00 pm on Friday and from 11:00 am-7:00 pm on Saturday.