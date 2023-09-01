Two people have been arrested after Vermilion RCMP found two unsecured firearms in a suspicious vehicle.

On Aug. 18, 2023, at approximately 12 a.m., Vermilion RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of a driveway to a rural residence east of Vermilion, in the County of Vermilion River.

Police arrived at the scene and found the vehicle with two occupants passed out inside and two unsecured firearms in the vehicle. One of the firearms was modified so as to make it prohibited. Vermilion officials arrested and charged both individuals. Sgt. Corey Buckingham of Vermilion RCMP says they continue to encourage folks to call in suspicious activity as it happens.

“Vermilion RCMP members continue to remain committed to working with our communities to improve the safety of our residents. In this case an otherwise innocuous suspicious vehicle complaint quickly turned into a much more serious investigation involving a prohibited firearm.”

Bowdrie Patterson was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, among others.

Lara Stoyko was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, among others.

Patterson and Stoyko were brought before a justice of the peace. Stoyko was released on a Release Order with court set for Sept. 18, 2023, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Vermilion while Patterson was remanded into custody and is set to appear in court on Sept. 12, 2023, at Alberta Court of Justice in Lloydminster.